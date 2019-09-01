{{featured_button_text}}
Wannetta "Ness" Diamond

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Wannetta "Ness" Diamond age 64 of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Hammond.

Survivors: husband, Carel "Skip" Diamond, Sr.; two daughters, Dawn Diamond and Raina Diamond; one son, Carel Diamond, Jr; stepson, Carl (Donna) Diamond; six grandchildren; four sisters, Loretta (Ray Sr.) Grant, Melissa (Earnest) Boyd, Tracy Williams, Helen (Keith) Brooks; six sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by granddaughter, Naomi Johnson; parents, Robert S. and Beatrice Bickerstaff, Sr.; brother, Robert S. Bickerstaff, Jr; sister, Rita D. Bickerstaff; nephews, Robert S. Bickerstaff, III and Ray Douglas Grant, Jr.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 2301 Roosevelt St., Gary, Rev. Antwon Brown, pastor; Rev. Gregg Frazier, officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Liberty Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Wannetta was a 1973 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Diamond and Bickerstaff families during their time of loss.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.