 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wannetta "Ness" Diamond

  • 0
Wannetta "Ness" Diamond

REMEMBERING YOU ON YOUR 3RD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

3/15/1955 - 8/27/2019

"Ness," balloons full of love coming your way.

The "red" balloons are from Dawn, Raina and CJ.

The "yellow" ones are from Montaya and Robert.

The "heart-shaped" one is from Skip.

The "green" ones are from Retta, Boot, Tracy and Helen.

The "BIG BUNCH" is from all the rest of us.

Ness, you see that "little pink one" that is your surprise from Raina, that's right...Raina!

Missing and loving you always, Husband, Children, Grandchildren, Sisters and Entire Family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How alcohol may solve our global food crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts