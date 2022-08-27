Wannetta "Ness" Diamond

REMEMBERING YOU ON YOUR 3RD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

3/15/1955 - 8/27/2019

"Ness," balloons full of love coming your way.

The "red" balloons are from Dawn, Raina and CJ.

The "yellow" ones are from Montaya and Robert.

The "heart-shaped" one is from Skip.

The "green" ones are from Retta, Boot, Tracy and Helen.

The "BIG BUNCH" is from all the rest of us.

Ness, you see that "little pink one" that is your surprise from Raina, that's right...Raina!

Missing and loving you always, Husband, Children, Grandchildren, Sisters and Entire Family.