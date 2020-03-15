Wannetta "Ness" Diamond

Wannetta "Ness" Diamond

Wannetta "Ness" Diamond

HAPPY HEAVENLY 1ST BIRTHDAY

3/15/1955 - 8/27/2019

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, but loves leaves a memory no one can steal. Loving and Missing You...Skip, Dawn, Raina, CJ, Taya and Robert

