Warren Allen "Buck" Gray

Warren was born to Walter and Gladys Gray (Friedman) on July 26, 1941. Buck was a United States Air Force Veteran and was a car salesman for over 50 years at Buck Gray's Auto Sales. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fast and slow pitch softball and hunting. Buck married the love of his life, Mary Ann Gorincen on February 27, 1965, who survives him. Buck is also survived by two children: William Gray of Virginia, and Douglas Gray of Portage. He is also survived by two sisters: Sharron Andorfer of Ohio, and Jacquelyn Berkey of Goshen, IN. He is also survived by three grandchildren. He was preceded by his parents Wally and Gladys, sister Janette Stutzman and grandson Walter Andrew Gray.