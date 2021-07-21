Warren D. Trowbridge
Sept. 3, 1933 — July 18, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Warren D. Trowbridge, 87 of Valparaiso, passed away July 18, 2021. He was born September 3, 1933 in Chicago to Clarence and Louise (Bull) Trowbridge.
Warren graduated from Jackson Township Schools and proudly served in the United States Army in Korea. As a Veteran, he was privileged to take an Honor Flight to Washington, DC and be a part of the Veteran's Coffee Group at the Pines Village. He made his career as a Steelworker with Inland Steel, Continental Can, and National Steel before his retirement.
Warren was a founding member of Liberty Bible Church, where he enjoyed participating in the church softball league. He was a big fan of entering sweepstakes, watching tv, flying airplanes, and golfing. Warren will be remembered as a wonderful man who made a lasting imprint on countless people.
On September 4, 1958 at Liberty Bible Church, Warren married Janice LaCroix, who survives, along with their children: Gregory (Deborah) Trowbridge of Valparaiso, Cynthia Poole of Flowery Branch, GA, Linda Tuthill of Vandalia, MI, Todd (Katie) Trowbridge of Plano, IL; 17 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; siblings: Robert (Judy) Trowbridge, Norman (Susan) Trowbridge, David (Nancy) Trowbridge, May Donahue, Diane Trowbridge, Melody Trowbridge; and sisters-in-law: Blanche and Nancy Trowbridge. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Clarence and Larry Trowbridge.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 3:00–7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton. Private burial at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty Bible Church – Bereavement Group.