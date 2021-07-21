Warren D. Trowbridge

Sept. 3, 1933 — July 18, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Warren D. Trowbridge, 87 of Valparaiso, passed away July 18, 2021. He was born September 3, 1933 in Chicago to Clarence and Louise (Bull) Trowbridge.

Warren graduated from Jackson Township Schools and proudly served in the United States Army in Korea. As a Veteran, he was privileged to take an Honor Flight to Washington, DC and be a part of the Veteran's Coffee Group at the Pines Village. He made his career as a Steelworker with Inland Steel, Continental Can, and National Steel before his retirement.

Warren was a founding member of Liberty Bible Church, where he enjoyed participating in the church softball league. He was a big fan of entering sweepstakes, watching tv, flying airplanes, and golfing. Warren will be remembered as a wonderful man who made a lasting imprint on countless people.