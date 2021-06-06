Warren G. Rubel

A Valparaiso resident since 1969, he retired in 1992 from Valparaiso University's Christ College, where had been a professor of humanities. He graduated from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, MO with a Master's in Divinity in 1952. He also held an MA in English literature from Washington University in St. Louis and a PhD in English and American literature from the University of Arkansas. He served briefly as a student pastor at St. John's Lutheran Church, Fayetteville, AR. He taught English for ten years at Concordia Senior College in Ft. Wayne, IN before coming to Valparaiso University. He received the Distinguished Teaching Award from the Valparaiso University Alumni Association in 1980. He served as the Walter G. Friedrich Professor of American Literature from 1989-1992. At his retirement and on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Christ College as an honors college, former students, colleagues and friends of the college established an endowed lectureship, "The Christian Faith and Higher Learning" in his name.