Sept. 26, 1927 - June 3, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Warren G. Rubel, 93, of Valparaiso, died June 3, 2021 after a brief illness at Lutheran General Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 26, 1927 he was the son of Carl and Agnes (Guenther) Rubel.
A Valparaiso resident since 1969, he retired in 1992 from Valparaiso University's Christ College, where had been a professor of humanities. He graduated from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, MO with a Master's in Divinity in 1952. He also held an MA in English literature from Washington University in St. Louis and a PhD in English and American literature from the University of Arkansas. He served briefly as a student pastor at St. John's Lutheran Church, Fayetteville, AR. He taught English for ten years at Concordia Senior College in Ft. Wayne, IN before coming to Valparaiso University. He received the Distinguished Teaching Award from the Valparaiso University Alumni Association in 1980. He served as the Walter G. Friedrich Professor of American Literature from 1989-1992. At his retirement and on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Christ College as an honors college, former students, colleagues and friends of the college established an endowed lectureship, "The Christian Faith and Higher Learning" in his name.
On November 1, 1950, in Brooklyn, NY he married Julia Kidda, who survives. Also surviving are four children: Karen Kruger (Paul) of Bedford, MA, Micah Rubel (Zina) of Wabash IN, Kristine Eichelberger (Paul) of Whitehall, PA, and Victoria Rubel of Atlanta, GA. Warren is survived by one sister: Carla Akers of Green Valley, AZ; as well as five grandchildren: Mark Kruger (Elena) of Bedford, MA, Matthew Kruger (Kate) of Newton, MA, Tamara Stulen (Landon) of Williamsburg, VA, Kara Eichelberger of Nashville, TN, Calista Schenck, of Tampa, FL; and great-grandchildren: Andrew, Dean, William, and James.
Visitation will begin at 10 AM Monday, June 7, 2021 with the funeral service beginning at 11 AM, which will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Drive, Valparaiso, Indiana. The Interment will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Catholic Cemetery, Hometown, PA. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church and Valparaiso University. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.