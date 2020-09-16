Warren Mark Kovich

Left behind on the earth plane to celebrate his unique life is the woman who loved him unconditionally for 60 years, mother, "Super K" Pauline Kovich, of Munster; his favorite older sister, Paula Kovich Miller, her husband and favorite brother-in-law, Michael Bachicha, of Placitas NM; niece and husband, Sierra Miller Morrell and husband Corey Morrell; and his endeared grand-nephew, Cedar, all of Port Orchard, WA; favorite older brother, Greg Kovich, and his favorite sister-in-law, Brenda; and his two nieces, Jana Kovich and her husband Brett Schroeder of Chicago, IL, and Alyssa Kovich, of Denver, CO. Warren was extremely proud of his three nieces and their accomplishments with their lives; last but not least is his most favorite younger sister and partner in many life adventures, Sara Kovich, and her fiance,' Henry Laninga, of Crown Point, IN. Warren and Sara's bond is eternal as children they formed the famous "Pinky & Jinky" club along with the "Big Dumb Band" which carried them to their latest adventure — battling a nefarious criminal named pancreatic cancer. This criminal has plagued Sara and Warren for several years. Even though Warren lost his life to this cruel adversary, Sara is ensuring that this villain will be behind bars soon. As his fashion consultant, Sara always made sure that Warren was dressed impeccably and that he had a commanding presence when he would enter a room.