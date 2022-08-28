Warren "Sarge" Reiter

Three years have now passed since I last sat alongside you, held your hand, and kissed you "goodbye". The house remains a lonely place without you and, despite the lapsed time, I miss you as much today as I have every day since.

Happy the day when we can be together once more in the world beyond this one.

May God grant you peace and tranquility and keep you safe until then.

All your girls love you and miss you dearly (as does Cindy).

Always in my heart and memory, Your friend, your wife, and love of your life.