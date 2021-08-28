 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warren "Sarge" Reiter

Warren "Sarge" Reiter

Warren "Sarge" Reiter

Lovingly Remembered -

It has been two years since I last saw your face and held your hand, still, I haven't learned to live without you and missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hear your whispers in the breeze, I see your image in the clouds, I feel your presence in my heart, and remembering you is easy; I do it every day. Until we meet again, I pray you are at peace in the hands of our Lord,

Your friend, your partner, and forever your wife – Love of your life

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts