Warren "Sarge" Reiter

Lovingly Remembered -
It has been two years since I last saw your face and held your hand, still, I haven't learned to live without you and missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hear your whispers in the breeze, I see your image in the clouds, I feel your presence in my heart, and remembering you is easy; I do it every day. Until we meet again, I pray you are at peace in the hands of our Lord,
Your friend, your partner, and forever your wife – Love of your life
