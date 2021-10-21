Waymon Upshaw

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Waymon Upshaw, age 72, of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Aperion Care in Demotte, Indiana.

Survivors: wife, Annette; three sons: Waymon D. Upshaw, Waylang D. Upshaw and Jermaine K. Upshaw; two daughters: Lisa P. Upshaw and Teneshia E. Upshaw; 13 grandchildren; one great grandchild; two brothers: Frank (Jenice) Upshaw, III and Letrell Upshaw; one sister, Trycenia Upshaw; mother-in-law, Lorena Turner; two brothers-in-law; five sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Frank & Edna Upshaw.

Funeral services will held held Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3902 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, with visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service. Rev. Justin Kidd, officiating.

Interment, Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, in Elwood, Illinois at 12:00 noon.

Mr. Upshaw was a Purple Heart Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Inland Steel after 25 years of employment.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Upshaw family during their time of loss.