Wayne Allen Lewis

CHICAGO, IL - Wayne A. Lewis was born on January 30, 1952, to Roy and Ola Mae Lewis, in Chicago, IL both of whom preceded him in death.

Wayne went to Kenwood High School in Chicago, IL where he participated in many school activities. He graduated in 1970 and was proud to be a part of their first graduating class. After high school, Wayne enlisted in the Army, and served as a Military Policeman for several years before moving onto other endeavors.

Wayne was the owner and operator of R.L. Lewis & Sons, as well as DJ&W Logistics. He was a man with many talents and skills too many to mention. He was an experienced brick mason, semi-truck driver, and a "go to" person for many.

Wayne loved the Lord and gave his life over to God at an early age. He was a proud member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor William R. Collins, and an active member of his community in Hammond, IN.

Wayne met the love of his life, Dorothy Franks, and the two were married on November 26, 1983 by Rev. A.R. Burns. Together they had one daughter, Jenna. Wayne loved being a husband and father, but especially loved being "Granddaddy" to his granddaughter, Ava. She was truly his most precious gem.