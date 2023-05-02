Has it really been three years already since our Lord took you to your eternal home? I have the pictures of you, the articles that were yours, the cards from you, the ticket stubs from the cubs games we went to and the memories of us going to church together and so much more but I don't have you. Tears swell up in my eyes when I come across these things. You were a great son. It's good that you have a home away from your earthly home, your home now with our Lord Jesus Christ. How great is that! I miss you so much and so does the family. Rest in Peace Love,Mom.