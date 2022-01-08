 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wayne Dix
Wayne Dix

Aug. 17, 1929 - Jan. 5, 2022

SHELBURN, IN - Wayne Dix, 93, of Shelburn, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at home with his wife and children by his side. He and his family moved to Valparaiso, IN, and lived there for 30 years.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m., on Monday January 10, 2022; held at the Westlawn Cemetery in Farmersburg, with Rev. Don Ransford officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services, all held at the Chapel in the Westlawn Cemetery.

The Sullivan County Honor Guard will give military services. Holmes Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Full obituary can be found at www.holmesmemorialchapel.com.

