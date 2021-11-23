Wayne E. Rhein

Oct. 12, 1952 — Nov. 20, 2021

FORT WAYNE, IN — Wayne E. Rhein, age 69, of Fort Wayne, IN, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Wayne is survived by his brother, Bruce E. Rhein; sister-in-law, Lauren A. Rhein; niece, Diane (Stephen) Bright; nephew, Douglas A. Rhein; two grand-nieces: Rebecca and Lily Bright.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents: Francis and Marcella Rhein (nee Meyer); and brother, Hugh K. Rhein.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W 133rd Ave, Cedar Lake, IN 46303, with Fr. Pat Gawrylewski officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Wayne's name to ARC (Bridges).

Visit Wayne's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.