Nov. 26, 1937 - Sept. 24, 2021

STONE LAKE, WI - Wayne E. Smock, age 83, of Stone Lake, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at Symphony of Chesterton. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 26, 1937 to the late Leonard and Irene (Hancock) Smock. He retired from LTV Steel where he worked as a supervisor. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and played pool in various pool leagues.

Wayne is survived by his sons: Leonard (Kathy) Smock, Larry (Shelley) Smock, Leslie (Katrina) Smock; daughter, Lorie (Dan) Oldham; grandchildren: Heather, Daniel, Stephanie, Ryan, Amanda, Scott, Hannah, Nathaniel, Rachel, Kayla, Ian, Ellie, Caroline, Maggie, and Grace; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and brothers: Ron (Gwen) Smock, Gary (Mary) Smock, Jim (Carol) Smock.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra (nee Wilson) Smock; and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 402 Wall Street, Suite 12, Valparaiso, IN 46383.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 10-12 p.m. followed by a funeral service with Pastor Scott Jones officiating beginning at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.