July 18, 1931 - Jan. 17, 2023

Wayne E. Vatterrodt, 91, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was born July 18, 1931 in Chicago to the late George and Anna Belle Vatterrodt. On August 16, 1975 in Highland, IN, Wayne married his loving wife, Marilyn who survives along with his children, Larry, Spencer, Deborah, and Diana; step-daughters, Sandy, Cindy, and Sue; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Virginia.

Wayne attended Fenger High School and studied at the University of Illinois. In 1954, he began his 40-year career at Illinois Bell Telephone Co./AT&T, moving up the ranks to Engineering Manager.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will be private at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Wayne may be made to the American Lung Association.