LOWELL, IN - Wayne Greer 66, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. He is survived by his children, Wayne, Luke and Kyle; grandchildren, Autumn and Owen; the mother of his children, Clare; sister, Michelle (Mitch) Hollifield.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Louise.

Wayne was an Auto Mechanic who loved drag racing and was a hot rod enthusiast.

Private Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Lowell, with Celebration of Life services to be held at a later date.