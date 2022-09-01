 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wayne Greer

  • 0

LOWELL, IN - Wayne Greer 66, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. He is survived by his children, Wayne, Luke and Kyle; grandchildren, Autumn and Owen; the mother of his children, Clare; sister, Michelle (Mitch) Hollifield.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Louise.

Wayne was an Auto Mechanic who loved drag racing and was a hot rod enthusiast.

Private Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Lowell, with Celebration of Life services to be held at a later date.

sheetsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tourists in Paris mourn Princess Diana's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts