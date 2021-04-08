Feb. 27, 1928 - April 3, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Wayne L. Hodgetts Sr., age 93, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marguerite "Peggy"; children: Wayne Jr. (Fran) Hodgetts, Margaret (Roland) Brauer Jr., Pamela (Richard) Keene; grandchildren: Brian (Kelley) Ladwig, Shaun (Chris) Dunn, Michele (John) Slafkosky, Sherri (Chon) Deck, Carrie (Robert) Ludwig, Christine (Heath) Lang, Kathryn Postma (late Nicholas), Roland (Danielle) Brauer III, Matthew (Andrea) Brauer, Kevin Keene, Emily (Todd) Pender; twenty great-grandchildren ; numerous cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents: Leslie and Rose Hodgetts; daughter Debra Hodgetts; brothers: Leslie Jr and Kenneth Hodgetts.
Wayne was a Navy Veteran and belonged to the American Legion Post 613 in Pine River, MN. He was an Alumni of Valparaiso University. Wayne was a member of Landmark Lodge #422 in Joliet, IL. He was a 32 degree of Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend, and a member ORAK Shrine in Michigan, City, IN. Wayne was a past Pirate of Trade Winds, a charter member of Calumet Maintenance & Transportation Association and was involved in Deep Portage Reserve in Hackensack, MN. Wayne loved to make maple syrup with Peggy. He was an avid snowmobiler, hunter, fisherman, bowler and loved playing cards. He enjoyed spending time in his woodworking shop. He was proprietor of Service Auto Parts Inc. for 32 years. Wayne retired to Minnesota in 1993. He and Peggy traveled the country in their RV visiting 48 states. Most of all, Wayne loved spending time with his family.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, April 10, 2021, GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.
Funeral Services will be at 4:30 PM, on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Funeral Home with Mark Wilkins officiating. Masonic Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 PM.
For the health and safety of the Hodgetts family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Wayne's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area or Shriner's Hospital for Children.
Visit Wayne's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.