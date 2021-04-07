LANSING, IL — Wayne L. Miles, 71, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 4, 2021, Easter Sunday. Beloved husband of Angie Miles (nee Klein). Loving dad of Matt (Rebecca) Miles and Mollie (Chris) Cameo. Cherished Dzia-Dzia of Caterina, Amelia and Angelo Cameo, and Jett and Jovie Miles. Dear brother of Don (Marianne) Miles, Lenny Miles, Pete (Debbie) Miles, Patti (Wally) Smith, Paul Miles, Steve (Terri) Miles, Joe (Becky) Miles, and Marie Miles. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Irene Miles, stepson of Martha Miles.

Visitation Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a vigil service to be held at 6:30 p.m. (masks please) Prayer service Friday, April 9, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, JAMES E. JANUSZ, DIRECTOR, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN, with Deacon Tim Springer officiating. Interment in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Wayne. We encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com or for further information, please contact 219-322-7300.