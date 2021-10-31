CROWN POINT, IN - Wayne M. Ward, age 93, of Crown Point, IN, much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, died peacefully on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Those who know him well know that this is a much-awaited and joyous reunion in heaven with his beloved wife of 69 years and best friend, Nina, who left us in 2014.

Wayne is survived by his daughter, Patsy A Panozzo, with whom he shared a sacred bond; his son-in-law, Daniel L Panozzo; his brother Jim Ward; and his two grandchildren: Jennifer M. Panozzo and Daniel W Panozzo; as well as all of his friends and neighbors who looked after him so very closely for so many years.

Wayne was never one to shy away from telling a story or a memory (those of us in his family will roll our eyes and laugh at this), but he told them with his sparkling blue eyes and a smile that melted our hearts. His stories will remain in each of us with a smile and warm memory of a man who truly enjoyed his long life because of having his best friend and wife, Nina, by his side always – his absolute love and reason for existing.

Wayne and Nina were always out traveling in their camper, camping, fishing and enjoying each other's company, but always together. They are finally reunited now. This is a happy occasion.