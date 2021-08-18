PORTAGE, IN — Wayne Mills Talley, age 85 of Portage, IN passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. He was born on February 7, 1936 in Kossuth, MS to Willie and Annie (Mills) Talley.

Wayne is survived by his son, Gerald (Beth) Parton; daughter, Joyce (John) Evans; daughter-in-law, Shannon Talley; sister-in-law, Johnnie Mae Talley; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie M. Talley; father, Willie Ronnell Talley; wife, Ina Talley; son, Ronald Talley; brothers: Orval Talley, Royce Talley, Erby Talley, Darrel Talley; sisters: Vera Young, Loree Fare.

Wayne was retired from U.S. Steel retiring in 1984 after 29 years of service. He loved gardening and enjoyed boating and skiing. Wayne was an all around Chicago sports fan and NASCAR fan. He was a beloved father and friend. He was always there for anyone in need. Wayne will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.