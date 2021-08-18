 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wayne Mills Talley

Wayne Mills Talley

Wayne Mills Talley

Feb. 7, 1936 — Aug. 16, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Wayne Mills Talley, age 85 of Portage, IN passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. He was born on February 7, 1936 in Kossuth, MS to Willie and Annie (Mills) Talley.

Wayne is survived by his son, Gerald (Beth) Parton; daughter, Joyce (John) Evans; daughter-in-law, Shannon Talley; sister-in-law, Johnnie Mae Talley; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie M. Talley; father, Willie Ronnell Talley; wife, Ina Talley; son, Ronald Talley; brothers: Orval Talley, Royce Talley, Erby Talley, Darrel Talley; sisters: Vera Young, Loree Fare.

Wayne was retired from U.S. Steel retiring in 1984 after 29 years of service. He loved gardening and enjoyed boating and skiing. Wayne was an all around Chicago sports fan and NASCAR fan. He was a beloved father and friend. He was always there for anyone in need. Wayne will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts