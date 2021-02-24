VALPARAISO, IN — Wayne "Mitch" Mitchell, 86, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was born September 6, 1934, in Hammond to Anthony Peter Mitchell and Anne Winifred (Sklarow) Mitchell. Wayne graduated from Thornton Fractional North High School in Calumet City, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Tilefish. He later made his career as an account executive with Coca Cola for 47 years, before retirement. Wayne enjoyed gardening, golfing and nautical themed memorabilia. He was an avid sports fan, and was pleased to be able to live out a lifelong dream of watching the Chicago Cubs win the World Series. Wayne will be remembered for his perpetually good attitude, generous and warm personality and humor. He will be dearly missed by those who were lucky enough to know him.