Wayne Perry
7/20/1934 - 7/7/2013
IN LOVING MEMORY OF WAYNE PERRY ON HIS 7TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
Dear Wayne, Deep in my heart you'll always stay.
Love and miss you everyday, Your Loving Wife, Katie.
