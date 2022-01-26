IN LOVING MEMORY OF WAYNE R. DUNHAM ON THE CELEBRATION OF HIS 60TH BITRHDAY IN HEAVEN.
Wayne, losing you was the worst thing that ever happened to me. You were the sunshine of my life. You left much too soon.
We miss you.
Love, Mom
