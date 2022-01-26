 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wayne R. Dunham

  • 0
Wayne R. Dunham

IN LOVING MEMORY OF WAYNE R. DUNHAM ON THE CELEBRATION OF HIS 60TH BITRHDAY IN HEAVEN.

Wayne, losing you was the worst thing that ever happened to me. You were the sunshine of my life. You left much too soon.

We miss you.

Love, Mom

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts