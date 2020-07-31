Wayne Schuetz

VENICE, FL - Wayne Dean Schuetz, aka "Indiana Wayne," 75, of Venice, FL passed away on July 18, 2020. Wayne was formerly from Valparaiso, IN. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial and celebration of life have yet to be scheduled. Wayne married Marilyn Ruhling on August 3, 1968 in Columbus, Ohio. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in August 2018 surrounded by their family in Venice, FL.

After over forty years working as an engineer in the steel industry for National Steel and as a consultant for Mull Group, Inc., Wayne left with life-long friends when he retired. He didn't slow down after retirement. It was common to see Indiana Wayne riding his bike around the streets of Venice. With a larger than life personality, he was drawn to serve others by utilizing his exceptional talents and skills. He loved to serve his church, condo community, and his family and friends. The word "dedicated" does not do justice to the type of husband, father, and grandfather that Wayne was to his family. He will be greatly missed.