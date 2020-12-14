* Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's, of 50 people, adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO BE WORN PROPERLY AT ALL TIMES. *

LOWELL, IN - Wayne Slusser, 82, of Lowell passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Leah; children: Daniel (Carrie), Robert (Irene), Steven and Kristin; grandchildren: Megan (Joshua), Amanda, Jacob, Katelyn, Patrick, Maxwell, Emma, Mallory, Hope, Leah and two great-grandchildren: Sloan and Jonah; one brother and one sister. He was preceded in death by a grandson, JT and six siblings.

Wayne was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, served in the US Navy and was retired from the Title Insurance Industry which he worked in from 1958-2007 beginning with Calumet Title.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. Private Memorial Services may be viewed at 7:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES Facebook Page.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. www.sheetsfuneral.com