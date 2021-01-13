CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN — Wayne W. Pfiel, 77, of Crawfordsville, IN, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday January 7, 2021. He is survived by his three sons, Todd Pfiel, Scott (Charles) McWhorter and Glenn Pfiel; two granddaughters, Heather Pfiel and Amber Pfiel; two great-grandsons: Liam and Pierce; sister-in-law, Gayle Pfiel; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his wife, Sharon J. Pfiel; parents, Willard R. Pfiel and Mildred O. Pfiel, and brother, Roger Pfiel.

Wayne was a graduate of South Shore High School (class of 1961) in Chicago. He began his music career as an organist in the Region at many restaurants and supper clubs and later as the organist and musical director at Zion United Church of Christ in Dyer, IN. He also worked with his brother at Amity Meat Packing in Chicago for many years. In his retirement Wayne worked at Whitlock Place Assisted Living in Crawfordsville, IN, for four years where he drove the bus, helped with activities, was a concierge and played piano every chance he had for the residents. Wayne also enjoyed spending time on his pontoon boat, having breakfast every Sunday after church with friends and family and watching QVC. He will be deeply missed and remembered as a loving father and grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend to so many.