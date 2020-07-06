CROWN POINT, IN - Wendell "Jay" Bellamy, age 86, of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born June 3, 1934 in Fordsville, KY, and was a resident of Crown Point, IN for 17 years. Wendell is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sylvia, son Jeffrey (Elaine) Jelenski, grandchildren Dana and Ryan Jelenski, sister Dorothy Sabo, sister-in-law Doris Bellamy, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Janey Bellamy and several brothers and sisters.