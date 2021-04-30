BEECHER, IL — Wendi S. Snow (nee Beckman), 56 of Beecher, Illinois, passed away on April 26, 2021. Loving mother of Ryan (Dori) Snow; beautiful grandmother of David Snow-Smith; beloved sister of Debbie (Tom) Denton and the late Lynn (Ed) Bogdan. Dear aunt of Jason, Josh, Haley and Lauren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude at www.stjude.org .

