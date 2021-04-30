 Skip to main content
Wendi S. Snow (nee Beckman)

BEECHER, IL — Wendi S. Snow (nee Beckman), 56 of Beecher, Illinois, passed away on April 26, 2021. Loving mother of Ryan (Dori) Snow; beautiful grandmother of David Snow-Smith; beloved sister of Debbie (Tom) Denton and the late Lynn (Ed) Bogdan. Dear aunt of Jason, Josh, Haley and Lauren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude at www.stjude.org.

Due to the current circumstance and restrictions caused by COVID-19 we ask that you please follow the states guidelines where masks/face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.

Memorial gathering on Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 12:00 noon until time of service at 3:00 PM at STEGER FUNERAL HOME, 125 E. Steger Road (34th Street), Steger, IL. Info. (708) 755-3400.

