GRIFFITH, IN - Wendy M. Kozy, age 59 of Griffith, Indiana, passed away on Friday July 27, 2018. Wendy is survived by her husband Michael L. of 37 years; daughter, Rhiannon; mother, Beverly Perko; sister Patricia 'Patti' Perko; brother, Walter A. 'Wally' (Michele) Perko; daughters, Jaide and Jules; brother-in-law(s) Steve (Diann) Kozy, daughter Olivia; and Mark (Sheryl) Kozy, daughter Lauren and son Denham and many family members and dear friends. Wendy was preceded in death by her father Walter N. 'Wally' Perko. Wendy also had several dogs over the years named Scottie, Scottie Mae, Zeus, and at present Brandy.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday August 1, 2018 at 10:00a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. in Griffith, IN. with Fr. Theodore Mens, Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John- St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 2:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave. in Griffith, IN.
Wendy was retired from Walgreens after 39 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith and she enjoyed bowling, going to the boats, shopping, and spending time outdoors with family and friends.