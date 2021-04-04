Wendy S. Dignam

In her earlier years, Wendy made a career in retail sales based on her genuine leadership and people skills. In more recent times, Wendy showed her exquisite talent as a seamstress, designer, and artist, creating dolls, figures, blankets, furniture pieces, and other special items which many of her family members and friends will always hold dear. She also possessed a knack for refurbishing furniture and interior decorating, and she helped many people in this manner as well.

Most importantly, Wendy was a devoted wife and mother to her two incredible sons. She always made family her priority, and her unconditional love was felt every day and will be recognized forever. Wendy shared the same sincere love for her parents, mother-in law, siblings, nephews, nieces, cousins, other family members, and the legion of friends who have all expressed that they embraced Wendy as perhaps the most selfless, generous, and genuine person they have had the privilege to know and love. The vast number of people who have expressed this sentiment is a tribute the wonderful person Wendy was and how many lives she touched along the way on her journey through life and now into Heaven.