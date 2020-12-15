HIGHLAND, IN - Wendy Savickis (nee Wilson) age 56, of Highland, passed away on Thursday December 10, 2020. Wendy is survived by her husband, Tony Savickis; brother, Kurt Wilson; brother-in-law, Paul (Val) Savickis Jr.; nephews: Scotty Savickis, Chris Savickis and Andrew Wilson; and niece, Katie (Wes) Savage. Preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Judith Wilson and father-in-law, Paul Savickis.

Wendy was a graduate of Gavit High School, class of 1982. She was known for being an extremely hard worker. With 30 years of service, Wendy worked her way up to a management position at U-Haul/Tap-A-Lite. Wendy had a love for Lifetime movies, she also enjoyed attending car shows with her husband and was a die hard Cubs fan.

Wendy and Tony had their first date on December 27, 1980. Ten years later they were married on December 27, 1990. Tony always had a meal waiting for Wendy when she would come home from work. On Sundays, it was Wendy's day to cook and she would always make something special for her husband. Wendy had a love for everyone she knew and everyone who knew her, loved her as well.

A limited visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. Those attending visitation are asked to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol. www.Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com