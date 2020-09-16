× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wendy Schwandt

WANATAH, IN — Wendy Schwandt, 71, of Wanatah, formerly of Merrillville and East Chicago, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerald E. Schwandt, and parents, Edward and Jennie Mae Stan.

She is survived by her loving children, Keith Schwandt, Derrick (Evonne) Schwandt, Penny (Alex) Tracy, and Jeremy (Ginny) Schwandt; grandchildren, DJ Schwandt, Kayla Tracy, Lexi Tracy, Candace Schwandt, Kilion Schwandt, Caleb Schwandt, Korban Schwandt, Kolon Schwandt, Ainsley Schwandt and Archer Schwandt; brothers, Toby (Sally) Stan and Randy (Debbie) Stan; her canine companion, Brie; several nieces and nephews and many special loved ones.

Wendy cherished her time rescuing animals for a non-for-profit organization. She also enjoyed bowling and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Wendy was a loving mother and will be so deeply missed by all that knew her. Her memories will forever be etched in our hearts.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton, IN. Funeral arrangements entrusted with CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL. Any questions please call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com