COLUMBUS, IN - Wendy Wilkins Phillips, 63, a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on December 20, 2018 in Columbus, IN. She grew up in Munster, IN, spent her college years in Bloomington, IN, and has lived in Columbus with her husband, Earl H. 'Bud' Phillips since 1985. They married August 18,1974, and welcomed children in 1983 and 1985. Immediate family members who will miss her dearly are her husband and their daughters, Kelly Phillips Badal and Kara Phillips Kopp; their sons-in-law, Tanveer Badal and Zachary Kopp; and their adored grandchildren, Aria Badal, Odella Kopp, Tallulah Kopp, and Smith Kopp. Her parents, Eleador and David Wilkins of Munster, preceded her in death; she is survived by her sister, Marilyn 'Mimi' Thorn and her brother Tim Wilkins.
A viewing will be held on January 28 from 4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m. at JEWELL-RITTMAN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 25th St, Columbus, IN 47203. A 10:00a.m. service prior to interment will be held January 29, also at Jewell-Rittman. Condolences can be sent to Jewell-Rittman, (812) 372-9923, or memorial contributions in Wendy's name can be made to Love Chapel, (812) 372-9421;