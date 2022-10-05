VALPARAISO, IN - Werner "Hoppy" A. Hospers Jr., of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
He was born in North Tonawanda, NY. He proudly served aboard two ships in the US Navy during WWII. While attending Valparaiso University, Werner met Hilde Buck to whom he was lovingly married to for forty-three years. He was a dedicated father and Opa. Werner's teaching career of thirty-four years included twenty-six with Duneland Schools. He was an active member of Heritage Lutheran Church, an avid small plane pilot, and loved good conversation over a cup of coffee and a doughnut.
Survivors include his daughters: Janet Hospers and Claudia (Bob) Kelly; daughter-in-law, Peg Hospers; his sister, Helen (Ted) Krenzke; and grandchildren: Kristin Kelly and Paul Hospers. He was preceded in death by his wife Hilde and son Kurt Hospers.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 1 at 2:00 PM Heritage Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may ne made to Caleb the comfort dog c/o of Heritage Lutheran Church or Worship Anew.