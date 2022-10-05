Werner "Hoppy" A. Hospers Jr.

He was born in North Tonawanda, NY. He proudly served aboard two ships in the US Navy during WWII. While attending Valparaiso University, Werner met Hilde Buck to whom he was lovingly married to for forty-three years. He was a dedicated father and Opa. Werner's teaching career of thirty-four years included twenty-six with Duneland Schools. He was an active member of Heritage Lutheran Church, an avid small plane pilot, and loved good conversation over a cup of coffee and a doughnut.