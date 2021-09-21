Wesley F. Davidson

Aug. 11, 1967 - Sept. 19, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Wesley F. Davidson, 54, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

He was born August 11, 1967 to Lloyd and Sharon (White) Davidson, graduated from Hammond Morton High School in 1985 and served proudly with the U.S. Air Force. Wesley began his career with Dietrich Industries and was currently the Transportation Superintendent with Lockjoint Tube where he had served for more than 25 years.

Wesley enjoyed spending time in his "new" camper at Rising Sun campground in Monterey, Indiana on the Tippencanoe River, vacations to Fort Myers Beach, and Anna Marie Island in Bradenton Florida, and getaways to Las Vegas.

On June 18, 2016 he married Sherri (Townsend) Davidson who survives along with her daughter, Lindsey Fenstermaker both of Valparaiso; his twin sister, Teresa Popagain of Schererville and three grandsons: Maverick, Mateo and Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lloyd Davidson, Jr.

A visitation will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.