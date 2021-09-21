 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wesley F. Davidson

Wesley F. Davidson

Wesley F. Davidson

Wesley F. Davidson

Aug. 11, 1967 - Sept. 19, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Wesley F. Davidson, 54, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

He was born August 11, 1967 to Lloyd and Sharon (White) Davidson, graduated from Hammond Morton High School in 1985 and served proudly with the U.S. Air Force. Wesley began his career with Dietrich Industries and was currently the Transportation Superintendent with Lockjoint Tube where he had served for more than 25 years.

Wesley enjoyed spending time in his "new" camper at Rising Sun campground in Monterey, Indiana on the Tippencanoe River, vacations to Fort Myers Beach, and Anna Marie Island in Bradenton Florida, and getaways to Las Vegas.

On June 18, 2016 he married Sherri (Townsend) Davidson who survives along with her daughter, Lindsey Fenstermaker both of Valparaiso; his twin sister, Teresa Popagain of Schererville and three grandsons: Maverick, Mateo and Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lloyd Davidson, Jr.

A visitation will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts