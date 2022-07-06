Feb. 23, 1938 - July 4, 2022

MUNSTER - Wesley Feikema, age 84, of Munster, IN, went to be with Jesus on Monday, July 4, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Verna; children: Dirk (Jill), Susan (Todd) Schilthuis, and Julie (Glen) DeYoung; grandchildren: Andrew Feikema, Emily Feikema, Meghan Schilthuis, Madelyn Schilthuis, Mackenzie Schilthuis, Matthew Schilthuis, Loralee DeYoung, Arie DeYoung, and Peter DeYoung; brother, Peter (Dianne) Feikema; brother-in-law, Tom (Sue) Bosma; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his wife, Mary; siblings: Anita Aardema, Orville Feikema, and Roger Feikema.

Wesley was the founder and owner of Feikema Plumbing and Sanitation Service, benefiting the community for over fifty years. He was both a graduate and school board member of Highland Christian School. Wes attended First Highland Christian Reformed Church, serving as both deacon and elder, and Beacon Light Christian Reformed Church. Wes was a lifelong car enthusiast, owning eight Corvettes from his beloved 1957 to his final car, an electric blue 2008 C6.

Visitation will be held at Beacon Light Christian Reformed Church, 3770 Burr St., Gary, IN, 46408 on Friday, July 8, from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M., with funeral service following immediately at 11:30 A.M. in the sanctuary. Pastor John Hoffmaster officiating. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery in Highland, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Feikema Memorial Scholarship fund at Highland Christian School.

