Wesley McClellan

DYER, IN - Wesley McClellan, 79, of Dyer, IN passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

He is survived by his loving children: Kim (Joe) Lach, Kevin McClellan; loving grandchildren: Kaylin (Mark) Kish, David (Cassidy) Kish, Daniel Lach, Katherine Lach; beloved great grandson, Timothy Kish; dear life mate Linda McClellan-McKechnie; numerous additional loving friends. Wesley was preceded in death by his parents: Gerald and Ruth McClellan.

A graveside service celebrating Wesley's life will be held at Mount Mercy Cemetery, 4401 W. Ridge Rd., Gary, IN, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:30 PM. THE FAMILY RESPECTULLY REQUESTS THAT ALL WHO ATTEND WEAR A MASK AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING.

Wesley was retired from Smith Chevrolet after 39 years of service. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Lung Association would be appreciated.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com

