Dec. 29, 1924 - Nov. 21, 2022

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Wesley Newell Jenkins Sr. 97 years of age, passed away peacefully at Franciscan Health in Crown Point, IN on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Wesley was born December 29, 1924, in West Virginia. He eventually relocated to Northwest Indiana. Wesley was preceded in death by Marjorie, his beloved wife of over 60 years. He is survived by his sons Wesley Jr. "Bill" (Dorothy) Jenkins, Michael (Cheryl) Jenkins, Todd (Linda) Jenkins, and Ted (Kristen) Jenkins; grandchildren Brad, Jody, Jamie, Dakota, and Oliver and great-grandchildren Tucker, Emma, and Cole.

Wesley lived a fulfilling life as a father, husband, and tradesman known for his strong work ethic. Wesley and Marjorie founded Jenkins Builders in 1958. He was a highly regarded builder throughout Northwest Indiana and was the recipient of the Wausau Homes Builder of the Year Award.

Wesley served his country honorably during World War II in the United States Army and fought bravely at Brenner Pass. He was also a member of the Masonic Freemasons. Wesley loved to restore antique cars and trucks and always looked forward to participating in the Annual Newport Hill Climb. Throughout his life, Wesley enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, skiing, snowmobiling, beekeeping, and scuba diving. He also enjoyed piloting small aircraft. Wesley seemed most content while at the pond feeding his fish and spending time at their cottage along the Kankakee river in Shelby.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.