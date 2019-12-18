{{featured_button_text}}
Wesley Scott Fultz

IN LOVING MEMORY Wesley Scott Fultz On His 3rd Anniversary in Heaven 4/22/1974 - 12/18/2016

Not a day goes by that you are not missed.

With love, Mom & Rene, Dad & Darlene, Deb & Bill, Hayden & Megan, And Cousin Michele

