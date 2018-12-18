Try 1 month for 99¢
Wesley Scott Fultz

IN LOVING MEMORY

WESLEY SCOTT FULTZ

On His 2nd Anniversary In Heaven

4/22/1974 - 12/18/2016

Not a day goes by that you are not missed.

With Love,

Mom and Rene, Dad and Darlene, Deb and Bill, Hayden and Megan, and Cousin Michele

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.