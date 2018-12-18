IN LOVING MEMORY
WESLEY SCOTT FULTZ
On His 2nd Anniversary In Heaven
4/22/1974 - 12/18/2016
Not a day goes by that you are not missed.
With Love,
Mom and Rene, Dad and Darlene, Deb and Bill, Hayden and Megan, and Cousin Michele
