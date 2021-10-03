Wesley William Maiers
March 15, 1932 - Sept. 30, 2021
Wesley William Maiers, 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 30, 2021, at the VNA Hospice House in Valparaiso, IN. Wesley was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Born on March 15, 1932 in LaGrange, Missouri, he was the second child of William and Laura Schurman Maiers, joining sister Shirley (Maiers) Dieringer. Following the death of his parents when he was a teenager, Wesley made his home with his uncle and family, Buddy and Azaline Maiers and their daughters; Arlene (Maiers) Nunn and Pud (Maiers) Fishback.
Upon graduation from LaGrange High School, Wes attended Valparaiso University. After college, he trained as a stenographer in the Army, and was sent to Austria and Italy. He then earned his Master's in Teaching from Indiana University and worked as a Fulbright exchange teacher in Zonguldak, Turkey.
After settling in Valparaiso as a teacher, Wesley married Joanne Krentz. They spent 43 years together on their beloved farm; they also delighted in travel-both with family and on 13 unique Elderhostel programs-and one of their most adventurous journeys was a six-week trip, traveling by car from Norway to Turkey and Greece. Wes was known for his hard work, quick wit, and interest in the world. He was an avid baker, gardener, and farmer. For 35 years, Wes taught math at Valparaiso High School, and was sponsor of the Foreign Exchange Club. Post-retirement, Wes taught 14 years as an adjunct math professor at Valparaiso University, where he was also an active alumnus and fan of VU basketball.
The proud father of five children and 14 grandchildren. Wes taught by example and was a good shepherd to all his "sheep!": Janet (Lon) LaGrave (Maran, Katherine, and Nathan); Karen (John) Sudduth (Stephen, Kirk, Joanna); Don Maiers (Nick, Bret, and Donald); Martha (Christopher) Tillquist (Abraham, Magdalene), and Lora (Dave) Castleman (Joseph, Ella, Paul). Wes was also a great-grandfather to nine children, and a host father to three international students: Lisbeth (Denmark), Verena (Switzerland), and Rico (Switzerland).
Wes was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet, and wife, Joanne. In 2013, Wes married Marjorie Mork. Wes and Marge shared eight special years together up until his death. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Valparaiso University or the VNA Hospice House of Valparaiso.
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 9th at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME Valparaiso from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Valparaiso University or VNA Hospice of NWI.