Wesley William Maiers

March 15, 1932 - Sept. 30, 2021

Wesley William Maiers, 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 30, 2021, at the VNA Hospice House in Valparaiso, IN. Wesley was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Born on March 15, 1932 in LaGrange, Missouri, he was the second child of William and Laura Schurman Maiers, joining sister Shirley (Maiers) Dieringer. Following the death of his parents when he was a teenager, Wesley made his home with his uncle and family, Buddy and Azaline Maiers and their daughters; Arlene (Maiers) Nunn and Pud (Maiers) Fishback.

Upon graduation from LaGrange High School, Wes attended Valparaiso University. After college, he trained as a stenographer in the Army, and was sent to Austria and Italy. He then earned his Master's in Teaching from Indiana University and worked as a Fulbright exchange teacher in Zonguldak, Turkey.