Wilbert “Herman” Nichols
March 10, 1929 - Aug. 28, 2022
KOUTS, IN - Wilbert "Herman" Nichols, 93 of Kouts, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born March 10, 1929, in LaPorte to Carl and Hazel Nichols. Herman proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later made his career as a Sheet Metal Worker and Co-Owner of Kent Heating and Cooling for 40 years. Herman was also a member of the American Legion Post 301 in Kouts. He was a lifelong Cubs fan, and enjoyed fishing, especially in Canada. Herman will be remembered for his quirky personality, funny sense of humor, and generosity. He will be dearly missed.
On October 14, 1948 in LaPorte, he married Anna C. Deuitch, who preceded him in death in 2001. He is survived by their sons: Mark (Kris) Nichols of Kouts, and Robert Nichols of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Rachel Nichols, Ryan (Holly) Nichols, Hannah (Joey) Doku, Samuel Nichols, Amanda (John) Higgins, Beth (Joel) Phillips; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three siblings.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the new location of KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 309 S. Main St., Kouts. A private funeral service will be held with burial following at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Kouts.