KOUTS, IN - Wilbert "Herman" Nichols, 93 of Kouts, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born March 10, 1929, in LaPorte to Carl and Hazel Nichols. Herman proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later made his career as a Sheet Metal Worker and Co-Owner of Kent Heating and Cooling for 40 years. Herman was also a member of the American Legion Post 301 in Kouts. He was a lifelong Cubs fan, and enjoyed fishing, especially in Canada. Herman will be remembered for his quirky personality, funny sense of humor, and generosity. He will be dearly missed.