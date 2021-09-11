Jan. 19, 1940 - Sept. 8, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Wilda A. Wackowski (nee Ashton), age 81, of Portage, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Wilda is survived by her two children: Sheryl (Brian) Hastings, Deb (Ron) Glos; two "bonus children": Wayne (Viv) Wackowski, Larry (Laura) Wackowski; four grandchildren: Elyse (Mike) Brown, Jon (Betsy) Spurlock, Bryan (Heidi) Radakovich, Amy (Rick) Adams; four "bonus grandchildren": Amanda (Josh) Jendrzejczyk, Dr. Courtney (Andy) Glos-Baker, Hannah (Thomas) Frain, Brandon Wackowski; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Joan Ashton and Sharon Passe; and her childhood Ladies Lunch Club members.

Wilda was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents: John and Bertha Ashton; and brothers: Walter Thomas, John R. Ashton; and "bonus son", Bruce Wackowski.

Wilda was a graduate of Merrillville High School Class of 1958. She was Director of Information Systems with EESCO with over 29 years of service. In her younger years, she loved gardening, sewing, traveling and shopping. She truly enjoyed entertaining for her family and friends. Grandma most especially loved her grandkids and was always doting on them.