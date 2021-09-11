Jan. 19, 1940 - Sept. 8, 2021
PORTAGE, IN - Wilda A. Wackowski (nee Ashton), age 81, of Portage, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
Wilda is survived by her two children: Sheryl (Brian) Hastings, Deb (Ron) Glos; two "bonus children": Wayne (Viv) Wackowski, Larry (Laura) Wackowski; four grandchildren: Elyse (Mike) Brown, Jon (Betsy) Spurlock, Bryan (Heidi) Radakovich, Amy (Rick) Adams; four "bonus grandchildren": Amanda (Josh) Jendrzejczyk, Dr. Courtney (Andy) Glos-Baker, Hannah (Thomas) Frain, Brandon Wackowski; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Joan Ashton and Sharon Passe; and her childhood Ladies Lunch Club members.
Wilda was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents: John and Bertha Ashton; and brothers: Walter Thomas, John R. Ashton; and "bonus son", Bruce Wackowski.
Wilda was a graduate of Merrillville High School Class of 1958. She was Director of Information Systems with EESCO with over 29 years of service. In her younger years, she loved gardening, sewing, traveling and shopping. She truly enjoyed entertaining for her family and friends. Grandma most especially loved her grandkids and was always doting on them.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Pruzin Brothers Portage Chapel, 2700 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN 46368.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Rich Doering officiating. Interment to follow at McCool Cemetery in Portage, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Wilda's name to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Cancer Society.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, go to the Geisen Funeral Home, Pruzin Brothers Portage Chapel website at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com