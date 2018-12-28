MONTICELLO, IN - Wiletta 'Billie' (Smith) Clouse, 88 of Monticello, passed away December 24, 2018, in Monticello. She was born April 15, 1930, in Hammond to the late Benjamin H. and Viletta M. (Gin) Strong. On April 15, 1954, in Hammond she married George T. Smith; he passed away on September 19, 1986. Then on May 3, 1997, in Monticello she married James Clouse; he is deceased.
She had lived in Hammond from 1930 to 1960, and Munster from 1960 to 1985.
Billie graduated from Hammond High School of Hammond. She also graduated Summa Cum Laude from Indiana University in Bloomington with her degree in education.
Billie was a school teacher for Hammond Public School, teaching at Jefferson Elementary School of Hammond for twenty-three years, retiring in 1984.
Surviving are children, Terry (Ron) Miller of Monticello, Ron Smith of Burns Harbor, and Tammy (Mel) Downey of Monticello; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Hawkins of Highland, and Anita (husband Curt) Lockhart of DeMotte.
Billie was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. (EST), December 29, 2018, at the MILLER-ROSCKA FUNERAL HOME OF MONTICELLO. Following the visitation for the public, the Celebration of Life Service will be Private for the Family.
Burial will be at the Ridge Lawn Cemetery in Gary.
Memorials may be given to the Legacy Activities Program of White Oak Health Campus of Monticello. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
