SCHERERVILLE, IN — Wilfred Ramirez, 88, late of Schererville, IN, and formerly of Hegewisch, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Molly Ramirez (nee Martinez). Loving father of Diana (Jerry) Garibay, Christine Torres, Sharon (Richard) Janusz, Rosanna Slobodnik and Wilfred and the late Barbara Ramirez. Caring grandfather of Jacqueline (Matthew) Torres, Nicholas Garibay, Courtni (Kyle) Hughes, Demitria Garibay, Zachary Janusz, Hali (Kent) Hanson, Ryan Janusz, Natalie Slobodnik, Samantha Janusz, Julia Slobodnik, Jackson Ramirez and Elli Ramirez. Proud great-grandfather of Averi Hughes, Evander Hughes and Kora Hanson. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Emilio and Celia Ramirez,and brother, Arthur Ramirez.