GRAND JUNCTION, CO - Willa Dean "Dee" (Mills) Harris of Grand Junction, CO was born on May 28, 1923, to Mabel Ward Mills and Cecil Mills in Oklahoma City, OK, and went home to her Lord on January 25, 2020. Dee was a long-time Valpo resident, tireless volunteer, and member of Calvary Baptist Church.
To view Dee's full obituary, please visit https://www.grandvalleyfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Willa-Harris.
A celebration of Dee's life will be in Grand Junction, Co, on May 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at her son's home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HopeWest, Grand Junction, CO.
