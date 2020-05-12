Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

GRAND JUNCTION, CO - Willa Dean "Dee" (Mills) Harris of Grand Junction, CO was born on May 28, 1923, to Mabel Ward Mills and Cecil Mills in Oklahoma City, OK, and went home to her Lord on January 25, 2020. Dee was a long-time Valpo resident, tireless volunteer, and member of Calvary Baptist Church.