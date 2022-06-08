Willard "Bill" F. Wellman

June 16, 1924 - June 2, 2022

VALPARAISO - Willard "Bill" F. Wellman passed away on June 2, 2022. He was born to Leona (Schultz) and Guy Lionel Wellman in 1924 in LaPorte, Indiana. His family lived in Kouts and Lowell before settling in Valparaiso.

Bill was a WWII Staff Sergeant in the Marine Corps. He was 17 when he joined and he fought in the Pacific Campaign from 1943-1945. He developed respect for the patriotic song "Taps" during his time on burial duty aboard a hospital ship.

After returning home, Bill attended Valparaiso University and Indiana University where he lettered in baseball, a lifelong love. He met his wife, Joanne Elizabeth Larsh, and they married in November 1948. From 1948-1958, he helped his father run a bar called the Corral in downtown Valparaiso. In 1958, he decided to "go big" and his family opened Wellman's on US 30. It included a restaurant, banquet rooms, bowling lanes and live entertainment. The family added a Holiday Inn on the property in 1968.

In 1967, Bill opened the Bridge VU Dinner Theater. The theater hosted Valparaiso University production and drama students along with larger named acts including Phyllis Diller, Dolly Parton, the Oakridge Boys and Duke Ellington. In 1974, he opened the Court Restaurant located across from the County courthouse. Soon after, he met Dean White, owner of Whiteco Industries, and they formed a collaboration to increase tourism in Northwest Indiana. In 1976, he helped design and open the Holiday Star Theater in Merrillville. He managed the theater until 1980 when he became VP of Communications for Whiteco Industries. He continued in that role until he retired at the age of 91.

Bill was very committed to promoting his home state. He was the Chairman of the Indiana Restaurant Association and the NorthWest Indiana Forum. He served on the Valparaiso School Board for eight years and was on the board of directors for the South Shore Convention Visitors Authority. In 2007, he received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award and in 2017 he received an Honorary Doctor of Commercial Service from Valparaiso University. He donated his time to community endeavors such as Trade Winds and Opportunity Enterprises.

Bill remained creative and innovative his entire life. At the age of 82, encouraged by his wife Liz, he authored a book entitled "It's Made to Sell, Not to Drink." The title was based on advice given to him by his father. Always the patriot, at 89, he developed a system that would play "Taps" automatically at sunset. He marketed the units to American Legions, VFWs and cities across the United States.

Preceded in death by his wife, Liz; and his brother, Guy Wellman.

Bill is survived by his wife, Roberta Norwich; children: Dawn (Fred), Scott (Kim Doane) and Kim; grandchildren: Guy (Lisa) and Drew Wellman, Cory (Candice) and Kyle Kinney and Erin (Jarrett) Carroll; and great-grandchildren: Gavin Kinney, Lennon and Everly Wellman, Mariah Chavez and Aria Kinney and Jeffrey Guy Carroll.

Bill donated his body to the Indiana School of Medicine Anatomical Education Program and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. www.nationalww2museum.org/give/ways-give 504-528-1944, ext. 290

Our Dad was one of a kind and a true visionary. Semper Fi.