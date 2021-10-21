Willard W. "Buddy" Parker

HAMMOND, IN — Willard W. "Buddy" Parker age 66 of Hammond, Indiana passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Carla; stepchildren" Donald Henneberg and Valerie Henneberg; grandchildren: Nicholas and Johnny; sisters: Wanda (George) Siwirski and Betty Parker; niece, Natalie Byrne and nephew, Daniel Kranz; and by numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Buddy is preceded in death by his parents Willard and Ginny, and brothers: Anthony and Kevin.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 12:00 noon at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 Glen Park (45th) avenue in Griffith with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Buddy was retired from Inland Steel after 40 years of work and was a member of the Local 1010.

For information, please call WHITE FUNERALHOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.