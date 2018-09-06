VALPARAISO, IN - Williaden McMillan, 93, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018. She was born September 23, 1924 in Elkville, IL to Robert and Hazel (Baldwin) Edwards and graduated from high school in Christopher, IL. Her education continued in practical nursing for Dr. Frank Murick within a private hospital. Williaden enjoyed quilting, crocheting and cooking.
On June 30, 1944 she married Ralph Olen McMillan who preceded her in death in 2004. Survivors include their son, Richard McMillan of Porter, daughter-in-law, Nancy Weeks of Hobart, daughter, Cathleen (Dale) Cady of LaPorte, seven grandchildren: Robbie (Lilia) McMillan Weeks, Shea (Joel) Parthun, Nathan (Kelly) McMillan, Courtney Weeks, Zachary Weeks, Caleb McMillan and Camden Cady and four great-grandchildren, Sayge, Avery, Miles and Mila. She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert McMillan, brother, Robert Edwards and daughter-in-law, Debbie.
A visitation will be held on Friday from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.